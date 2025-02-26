Space Stocks To Watch Today – February 26th

Alphabet, Axon Enterprise, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Boeing, General Electric, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are the shares of companies whose business primarily revolves around space exploration, satellite technology, and related industries. These publicly traded firms often focus on innovation in space travel, telecommunications, and infrastructure for space, attracting investors interested in the burgeoning commercial space sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,417,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,691,383. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average of $176.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $81.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.68. 1,920,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,996. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $265.32 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $614.17 and a 200 day moving average of $521.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.23. 2,073,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $507.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.74.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Eaton stock traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.05. 2,928,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,749. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $208.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.52.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,999. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $122.48 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $215.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.44.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $253.30. 1,439,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,588. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

