Stephen D. Sautel Sells 30,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $959,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 1,046,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 103.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,130,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 44,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

