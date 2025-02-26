Steven A. Markel Sells 88 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,887.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,996. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,417.65 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,799.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,680.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $254,795,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,743,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

