STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. 5,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
