STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. 5,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

