Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $58.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 637,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.