Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $58.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.
Helios Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.
Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Helios Technologies Company Profile
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
