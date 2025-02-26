StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 112.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

