Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.74. 329,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 763,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GPCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,560,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.