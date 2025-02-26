Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.74. 329,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 763,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

GPCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of -2.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,560,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

