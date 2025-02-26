Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.32 million, a PE ratio of 627.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

