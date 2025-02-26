Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,342 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

