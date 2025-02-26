Summit Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

