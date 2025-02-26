Summit Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

