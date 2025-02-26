Summit Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BIV opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.