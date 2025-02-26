SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Announces Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. SunOpta updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.