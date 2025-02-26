Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 17th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SGY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.93. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

In related news, Director James Murray Pasieka sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$58,643.99. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

