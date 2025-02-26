Susan M. Ward Acquires 2,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Susan M. Ward bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.81 per share, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at $308,621.64. This represents a 52.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,498. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

