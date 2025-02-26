T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Announces Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFLR stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

