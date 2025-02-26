Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 405,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$42,732.56. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

