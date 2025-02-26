Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

