TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Stock analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

NYSE THC opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

