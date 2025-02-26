TD Securities Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $45.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,971. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 127,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $6,250,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Newmont by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

