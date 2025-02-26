Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.100–0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.400–0.150 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

