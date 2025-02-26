Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $84,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $302.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.69. The company has a market cap of $973.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

