Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $324.70 and last traded at $329.77. Approximately 34,700,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 74,176,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.80.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.98 and a 200-day moving average of $315.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

