The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE TROX opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.60. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 174,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Tronox by 20.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 84,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 54.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 543,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 18.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 831,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

