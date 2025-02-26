Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TF stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.95. 218,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,280. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$6.54 and a 1-year high of C$8.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

