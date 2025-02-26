TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.340-4.430 EPS.
TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
