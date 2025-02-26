Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 57.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKM shares. StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

