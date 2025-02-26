Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 11,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 675,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Top KingWin Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
About Top KingWin
Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.
