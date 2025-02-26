UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Zacks reports. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. UMH Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.960-1.040 EPS.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 661.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

