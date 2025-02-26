Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $290,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter.

SAP opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.84. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

