United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Insider Activity

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. This represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

