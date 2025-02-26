Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.450-19.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 billion-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.7 billion.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of UHS traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.11. 1,149,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,357. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $152.68 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

