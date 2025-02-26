Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71, Zacks reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 18.450-19.950 EPS.
Universal Health Services Stock Down 5.2 %
Universal Health Services stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.11. 1,149,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,380. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $152.68 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.
Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services
In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
