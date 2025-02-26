Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71, Zacks reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 18.450-19.950 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 5.2 %

Universal Health Services stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.11. 1,149,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,380. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $152.68 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

