Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,223. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.