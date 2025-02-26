V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

About V2X

NYSE:VVX opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 174.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.