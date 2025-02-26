Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VO opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

