Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $466,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.