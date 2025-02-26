Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.1% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

