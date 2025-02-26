Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after buying an additional 406,412 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,698,000 after buying an additional 669,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

