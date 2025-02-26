Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Reduced by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,994 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,824,000 after buying an additional 103,270 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

