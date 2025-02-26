Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

