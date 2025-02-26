Weil Company Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $977.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $943.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

