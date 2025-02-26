Weil Company Inc. Sells 33,973 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

