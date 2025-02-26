Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Posts Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.
Western Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WEEEF remained flat at $1.82 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.85.
About Western Energy Services
