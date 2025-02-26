Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Posts Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEEEF remained flat at $1.82 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.85.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

