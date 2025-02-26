William Blair Predicts Higher Earnings for BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $881.54 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.