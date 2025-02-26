Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Declares $0.51 Semi-annual Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
Woodside Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% annually over the last three years. Woodside Energy Group has a payout ratio of 164.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of WDS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,305. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
