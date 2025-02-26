Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.54.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 241,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 106,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

