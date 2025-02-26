Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 89160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of research firms have commented on XNCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

In other news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $359,526.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. The trade was a 59.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,227,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 845,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

