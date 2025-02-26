Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $425.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.37 and its 200-day moving average is $460.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.22 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

