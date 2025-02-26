Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.98 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,700,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.40.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

