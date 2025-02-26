Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $310.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

